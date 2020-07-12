Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China allocates 309 mln yuan for disaster relief amid floods

(Xinhua)    09:16, July 12, 2020

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated a total of 309 million yuan (about 44.2 million U.S. dollars) for disaster relief in flood-hit regions of the country, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Saturday.

The funds, earmarked by the NDRC, were channeled to areas hit hard by floods, including Anhui, Jiangxi, Hubei and Chongqing, in support of the construction and repair of local infrastructure and public facilities.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters upgraded the emergency response for flood control from level IV to level III on Tuesday, as incessant downpours continued to wreak havoc across vast stretches of the country.

Since June, continuous downpours have lashed large parts of southern China, and the waters of many rivers in the affected regions have exceeded warning levels.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York