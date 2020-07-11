Yanqing Olympic competition zone to be ready to host events at end of 2020

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The venues and municipal supporting facilities in the Yanqing competition area for Beijing 2022 will be fully completed by the end of this year and will meet the requirements for hosting events, the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office confirmed on Friday.

The Yanqing competition area is the most difficult competition area for the construction of Beijing Winter Olympic Games. It is mainly responsible for hosting the alpine skiing and sliding events of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games, with a total of four venues and related supporting facilities.

At present, among the two competition venues in the Yanqing competition area, the National Alpine Skiing Center and the National Sliding Center are 91 percent and 89 percent completed respectively. Construction of two non-competition venues, the Yanqing Winter Olympic Village and the Mountain News Center, are already completed and being decorated.

Wang Chengjun, Secretary of the Party group of the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office, said that the four major venues in the Yanqing competition area will be completed by the end of this year. The international certification of the track of the National Sliding Center will be completed in advance, and the two competition venues will be prepared to undertake testing for several world-class events early next year.

At the same time, the Yanqing competition area will complete the traffic, communication and other municipal supporting facilities along with ecological restoration work in the competition area within this year.

As an epidemic prevention measure, the whole staff of the Yanqing competition area have passed nucleic acid tests to ensure a safe working environment.