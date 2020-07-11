Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 11, 2020
China spreads reforms tested by pilot FTZs nationwide

(Xinhua)    10:11, July 11, 2020

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 260 reform measures experimented with at China's pilot free trade zones (FTZs) have been promoted across the nation in the past six years, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Friday.

At local levels, 1,151 reform measures from China's 18 pilot FTZs have been adopted across the provincial-level regions where the pilot FTZs are located, said Tang Wenhong, director of the department of pilot FTZs and free trade ports of the MOC, at a press conference.

The promotion of reform measures has helped improve the business environment nationwide through raising awareness of reform, opening-up level and administrative efficiency, he said.

In the latest move, the State Council has decided to apply the sixth batch of measures tested by the pilot FTZs across the nation, said a circular issued Tuesday.

