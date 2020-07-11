Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China grants foreign banks access to fund custody business

(Xinhua)    10:08, July 11, 2020

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China will allow foreign banks to gain access to fund custody business in its market, as part of efforts to further open up the financial sector, the country's securities and banking regulators said Friday.

Eligible Chinese branches of foreign banks will be able to apply for permits for fund custody business, according to the newly-revised fund custody rules jointly issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Applicants should have sound internal control mechanisms and good business performance, with major indicators including the scale of fund custody business, profits and market share ranking among the top in the world in the past three years, according to the rules.

While allowing applicants to use performance indicators of their overseas headquarters, the rules also revised the bar for net assets to 20 billion yuan (about 2.86 billion U.S. dollars) for applicants.

The rules also specified that headquarters of foreign banks should bear civil liability for their Chinese branches and put in place a liquidity support mechanism commensurate with the scale of their fund custody business in China.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York