National college entrance exam concludes in Shexian County, Anhui

(Ecns.cn)    16:42, July 10, 2020

Students celebrate outside an exam site in Shexian County, east China's Anhui Province, July 9, 2020. The national college entrance exam concluded in Shexian County on Thursday, one day behind schedule due to floods. Shexian is the only county where Tuesday's tests did not proceed as scheduled in the country, as torrential rain caused severe floods there. The Ministry of Education said Wednesday it greenlighted the request from the Anhui provincial education examinations authority to postpone to Thursday the Chinese language and math tests of the exam in Shexian, with alternate test papers. (Photo/China News Service)


