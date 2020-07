A villager feeds a child at a temporary relocation site in Poyang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 9, 2020. Villagers affected by floods were transferred to some relocation sites in Poyang. At a relocation site housed in a school, volunteers and staff members responded quickly after taking the task to arrange 28 classrooms and provide living materials for 519 affected villagers. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)