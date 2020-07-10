China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Friday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms, as incessant downpours continued to wreak havoc across vast stretches of the country.

From Friday morning to Saturday morning, heavy rain and rainstorms are expected in the provinces of Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Sichuan and Anhui, among other regions, the National Meteorological Center said, warning that some areas will experience downpours with up to 150 mm of daily rainfall.

Some of the aforementioned regions will see over 70 mm of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, the center said.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

The center advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides, and recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas.

Since June, continuous downpours have lashed large parts of southern China, and the waters of many rivers in the affected regions exceeded warning levels.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters upgraded the emergency response for flood control from level IV to level III on Tuesday.