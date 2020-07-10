Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Reporter attending White House briefings tests positive for coronavirus

(Xinhua)    13:22, July 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A reporter who attended White House briefings this week has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) said on Thursday.

The case marks the first known coronavirus case among the White House press corps.

The reporter, who has not been named, wore a mask during press briefings with Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday and Wednesday, the WHCA said.

"The individual is asymptomatic. We are contacting those who the individual recalled being in closer contact," wrote WHCA president Jonathan Karl in an email.

"Other than the briefings, this person did not spend time working out of the White House and was only in briefing room itself, not elsewhere in our workspace," Karl wrote.

The White House said it would test those present at briefings, according to the WHCA.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

