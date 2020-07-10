Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
China shuts down over 12,000 illegal, harmful websites in H1

(Xinhua)    09:49, July 10, 2020

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China shut down over 12,000 illegal and harmful websites in the first half of 2020, according to the National Office Against Pornographic and Illegal Publications on Thursday.

More than 1,800 cases related to pornographic and illegal publications were handled during the six months, with over 8.4 million items of harmful information removed.

The numbers came as a result of a national campaign on cyberspace cleanup, the office said.

Focusing on areas such as live streaming, short videos, social networks and online literature, the campaign has made headway in cracking down on implicit pornographic content, handling typical cases and dealing with emergencies, according to the office.

More efforts and stronger action will be made to advance the campaign in order to create and preserve a clean and positive cyberspace, the office said.

