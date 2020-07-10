Asia Pacific region leads global 5G adoption: expert

SHANGHAI, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The Asia Pacific region is leading the world's 5G adoption, said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2020, which opened in Shanghai on Thursday.

"We have seen that countries with more stable digital economies appear to have better resisted the impact of COVID-19 this year," said Hoffman while delivering his speech at an online summit of the WAIC.

He said that the mobile industry, with 5.2 billion mobile subscribers, has contributed 4.1 trillion U.S. dollars to global GDP.

There have been 79 commercial 5G network launches live in 24 global markets.

Global operators are expected to invest around 1.1 trillion U.S. dollars worldwide between this year and 2025, and roughly 80 percent of that will be in 5G networks, said Hoffman.

The GSMA leads the mobile industry globally, representing and uniting more than 750 mobile operators with almost 400 companies in the mobile ecosystem.

Mobile operators in the Asia Pacific region will invest almost 500 billion U.S. dollars in their networks between now and 2025, with 370 billion U.S. dollars of that in 5G, and there will be 1.1 billion 5G connections in the region by 2025, according to Hoffman.