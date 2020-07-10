Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
China to strengthen measures to ensure safety of buses

(Xinhua)    09:31, July 10, 2020

BEIJING, July 9, (Xinhua) -- China will roll out measures to enhance safe operation of public transport vehicles after a bus plunged into a lake in southwest China's Guizhou Province, the Ministry of Public Security said Wednesday.

Public security authorities across the country are required to beef up early-warning capabilities, according to a video conference of the ministry. New technologies will also be used to improve risk analysis.

The accident on Tuesday killed 21 people and injured 16 others. An investigation into the accident is under way.

More manpower and equipment will be channelled to authorities across the country to ensure a swift response when needed, according to the ministry.

Other measures include assigning security guards to buses, providing safety training to bus drivers, strengthening supervision and inspection, raising public awareness about traffic safety, and building volunteer teams for public traffic, according to the ministry.

