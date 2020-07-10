China supports global scientists in conducting research on source, transmission route of virus

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China continues supporting scientists around the world in conducting global scientific research on the source and route of transmission of the coronavirus, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Thursday.

Zhao made the remarks at a press conference following reports that an Oxford University expert believes that coronavirus may have lain dormant across the world and emerged when the environmental conditions were right for it to thrive rather than starting in China.

The report once again vindicates the fact that tracing the origin of the virus is a complex scientific issue, and it is up to scientists around the world to conduct international scientific research and cooperation, Zhao said.

According to Zhao, WHO officials have said virus tracing is an ongoing process that may involve multiple countries and localities, and as this process proceeds, we should be open to the many possibilities for where the virus may come from.

