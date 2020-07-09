BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday proposed three suggestions on bringing China-U.S. relations back to the right track when addressing the China-U.S. Think Tanks Media Forum.

"First, activate and open all the channels of dialogue," Wang said.

Only communication can dispel falsehoods, and only dialogue can prevent miscalculation, Wang said, reaffirming that China's door to dialogue remains open.

As long as the U.S. is ready, China can restore and restart the dialogue mechanisms at all levels and in all areas. All issues can be put on the table. All differences can be addressed properly through dialogue, Wang said.

In the meantime, as long as the U.S. does not set restrictions, China is also ready to promote exchanges and interactions between government departments, localities and social sectors, so as to enable the two peoples to know and understand more of each other, Wang said.

"Second, review and agree on the lists of interactions," Wang said.

Given the inter-connectedness and complexity of issues, it is useful for the two sides to sit down together, run over them and draw up lists on cooperation areas, dialogues and issues that need proper management, Wang said.

"Third, focus and cooperate on COVID-19 response," Wang said.

Noting that in the face of the virus, cooperation should be the first-order priority, Wang said China is ready to share with the U.S. information about COVID-19 prevention and containment as well as its response experience.

"We are also ready to have closer exchanges with the U.S. on diagnostics and therapeutics, vaccines and economic recovery," Wang said.

The U.S., for its part, should immediately stop its acts of politicization and stigmatization, Wang said, adding that it should work with China to promote a global response to save more lives and live up to the international responsibility as two major countries.