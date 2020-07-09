California reports biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES, July 8 (Xinhua) -- California reported on Wednesday the biggest daily jump of 11,694 COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate and hospitalization rate are trending upward in the 14-day average in the most populous U.S. state.

The California Department of Public Health also confirmed 114 new COVID-19 deaths in a daily update. So far, 289,468 confirmed cases and 6,562 deaths have been registered across the state.

The 7-day average number of new cases in the state is 8,116 per day, compared with a 7-day average of 6,062 for the previous week, according to the California Department of Public Health.

California Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday said hospitalizations have increased 44 percent state-wide and ICU admissions have increased by 34 percent over the last two weeks.

The governor said California has continued to stockpile N95 and surgical procedure face masks as officials are working with hospitals to become equipped to take on more patients amid the pandemic.

The state now has an estimated 232 million procedure masks and 46 million N95 masks in its supply inventory.

Newsom's administration struck a deal with Chinese company BYD to buy N95 masks and surgical masks after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state. BYD is shipping 150 million N95 masks to California. The new batch of N95 is on the way after 110 million surgical masks from BYD have been distributed to help California reopen safely, according to a statement released last month from the governor's office.