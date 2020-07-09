BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.5 percent year on year in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.
The rate picked up from the 2.4-percent growth in May.
Ngari Gunsa Airport connects Tibet’s remote prefecture with…
COVID-19 may have existed in environment for many decades: …
Road-rail cable-stayed bridge with world's longest span ope…
Sewage may offer clues to virus origin
Decoupling from China will come at cost to American business