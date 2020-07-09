Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
China releases article exposing "U.S.-style human rights" hypocrisy

(Xinhua)    10:35, July 09, 2020

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Thursday published an article, laying bare the hypocrisy of "U.S.-style human rights" as evidenced by its extremely harsh immigration policies and violations of the basic rights and personal dignity of immigrants.

The religious, cultural and racial discrimination against immigrants has kept developing and become increasingly intense in the United States, said the article titled "Serious Discrimination Against and Cruel Treatment of Immigrants Fully Expose Hypocrisy of 'U.S.-Style Human Rights'."

