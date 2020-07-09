Beijing reports no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for 3rd consecutive day

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Wednesday reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

This marked that the Chinese capital city had reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for three consecutive days.

No new suspected cases and one asymptomatic case were reported, and 32 were discharged from hospital after recovery on Wednesday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 8, the city reported 335 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, of whom 275 were still hospitalized and 60 discharged from hospital after recovery. There were 26 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.