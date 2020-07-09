Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
China seeks international cooperation in anti-COVID-19 research projects

(Xinhua)    09:45, July 09, 2020

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China plans to support international cooperation research projects on drugs, vaccines, test kits and traditional Chinese medicine to fight COVID-19.

The Ministry of Science and Technology released an application guide Monday to solicit at most 37 international anti-COVID-19 cooperation projects focusing on the four orientations. The aim is to strengthen research cooperation with virus-ravaged countries and related international organizations via innovative cooperation in international science and technology, to share research data and experience in combating the pandemic.

A total of 100 million yuan (about 14.29 million U.S. dollars) from the coffers of the state will be offered to qualified candidate projects, with the proposed project implementation period not exceeding two years, said the ministry.

Interested institutions can submit online applications to the ministry from July 8 to Aug. 31.

