Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's local gov'ts issue bonds worth 3.49 trln yuan by end-June

(Xinhua)    09:44, July 09, 2020

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China's local governments have issued around 3.49 trillion yuan (about 496.5 billion U.S. dollars) worth of bonds in the first half of this year, official data showed Wednesday.

In June alone, local governments issued 286.7 billion yuan worth of bonds, with 117.6 billion yuan worth of special bonds, according to the Ministry of Finance.

During the January-June period, local governments issued about 2.37 trillion yuan in special bonds at an average interest rate of 3.33 percent, according to the ministry.

The local government bonds had an average issuance term of 15.1 years.

Amid contraction of global trade and investment, China aims to spur effective domestic investment by planning the issuance of more special local government bonds, with priority given to new infrastructure, new urbanization initiatives and key projects spend.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York