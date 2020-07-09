Factbox: China's progress on economic resumption

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China is steadily reviving its economy as the country strives to contain COVID-19. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in resumption of work and production:

-- China's local governments have issued around 3.49 trillion yuan (about 496.5 billion U.S. dollars) worth of bonds in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

In June alone, local governments issued 286.7 billion yuan worth of bonds, with 117.6 billion yuan worth of special bonds.

-- The number of China's rural poor who left their own townships for work had surpassed last year's level by the end of June, as the country ramped up efforts of poverty alleviation.

As of June 30, the number of poor laborers who went out for work this year in 52 key poverty-stricken counties stood at 2.81 million, up over 10 percent from last year's level, according to the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

-- China's household services industry saw a faster pace of work resumption amid the country's efforts to shore up the sector, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said.

As of the end of June, the work resumption rate of the industry had reached over 90 percent, while all large and medium-sized enterprises in the sector had restarted their business activities, said MOC official Xian Guoyi during an online news briefing on Tuesday.