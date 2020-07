Xi says China ready to join Russia in supporting each other, rejecting intervention

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday the Chinese side is willing to continue working with the Russian side in firmly supporting each other, and rejecting external sabotage and intervention.

During his telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi said his country is ready to keep working with Russia to well preserve their respective sovereignty, security and development rights, and well safeguard their shared interests.