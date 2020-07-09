Leipzig sign Hwang Hee-chan from Salzburg

BERLIN, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Bundesliga third-place finishers RB Leipzig announced on Wednesday the signing of Hwang Hee-chan from FC Red Bull Salzburg, Austria, penning a five-year contract until 2025.

The 24-year-old South Korean will move to Leipzig for the new season with the jersey No. 11. The striker scored 16 goals in 40 games for Salzburg and contributed 22 assists in the past season. In the Champions League competitions, he scored three goals and five assists in six games.

"I am looking forward to the new challenge at RB Leipzig and the Bundesliga. I come to a young club with ambitious goals and a hungry team for success. That suits me as much as the offensive style of play," said Hwang.

He believed the move to Leipzig would be the next important development stage for his career. "I want to help the team to remain successful and, of course, to contribute as many goals as possible."

Starting for South Korean club Pohang Steelers, Hwang has played for Salzburg since January 2016. He appeared in 20 Bundesliga matches in the 2018-2019 season when he was loaned to Hamburger SV.

For the national team of South Korea, the right foot has already played 32 games since 2016, contributing four goals and five assists.

Meanwhile, German midfielder Benjamin Henrichs arrived in Leipzig on loan from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco. The 23-year-old will be loaned for a year with a purchase option for 2021.

Henrichs trained at Bayer 04 Leverkusen and received his first professional contract in April 2015. In August 2018, he moved to Monaco and signed a five-year contract.