Up to two teams to be relegated in 2020 CSL

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Either one or two teams will be relegated in the 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) season, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced here on Wednesday.

The CFA said the team finishing bottom of the league will be relegated directly, while the team second from bottom will compete in a promotion-relegation playoff clash with the second-placed team in China League One.

"The CSL must follow the basic law of football. If promotion and relegation are canceled, the CSL will be less fair and competitive. Therefore, after receiving the votes of all CSL clubs, we decided to adjust the number of demotions to 1.5," said CFA president Chen Xuyuan.

The CFA has confirmed with global governing body FIFA and the AFC that the AFC Champions League and FIFA World Cup qualifiers will not be held before the end of September.

"We will not arrange a national team training camp in September either, to ensure the first stage of the league is not disturbed," said Liu Yi, secretary general of the CFA.