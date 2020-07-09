Chinese procuratorial organs handle 310,000 public interest lawsuits

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Over 310,000 public interest lawsuits have been handled by procuratorial organs across China during the past three years, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Wednesday.

Chinese procuratorial organs started the work of public interest litigation on a full scale in July 2017.

Among the cases, more than 290,000 were filed against administrative organs, and about 18,000 were civil cases, according to the SPP.

Over 170,000 cases were related to environmental protection and resource conservation. By filing and handling such cases, about 285,000 hectares of damaged cultivated land, forestland, wetlands, and grassland have been restored.

Other cases involve food and drug safety, state-owned land-use rights, protection of state-owned property, and protection of the reputation of heroes and martyrs.