Deadly police shooting in Phoenix under investigation: FBI

LOS ANGELES, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday said it will conduct an investigation into the shooting of a man inside a parked car by Phoenix police officers on July 4, according to local media reports Wednesday.

A video captured by a bystander shows at least four officers surrounding a parked car and threatening to shoot the driver before firing into the vehicle. What happened inside the car is still unclear as the car's window was rolled up, according to a CNN report.

On Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said that the officers talked to the man for about 10 minutes before asking him to leave his car, but "he refused and eventually rolled up the windows and pulled out a gun."

"The man repeatedly told officers to shoot him and lifted the gun toward the officers," it said. "That's when two officers fired their weapons."

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Tuesday in a statement that the FBI will conduct an independent civil rights investigation into the incident, according to NBC News.

The fatal shooting comes amid nationwide protests against the killing of black man George Floyd in police custody, with the video of the incident provoking further protests in Phoenix outside a police station on Sunday night.