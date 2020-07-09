Putin, Abbas discuss Middle East settlement over phone

MOSCOW, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Middle East settlement in a phone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday, the Kremlin has said.

Putin reaffirmed Russia's support to a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict within the existing international legal framework, and emphasized the importance of strengthening intra-Palestinian unity, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Putin and Abbas also discussed the Russian-Palestinian cooperation, taking into account the agreements reached at their meeting in Bethlehem in January, it said.

The two sides agreed to continue working together in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.