Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Russia understands China's decision not to join Russia-U.S. arms control talks: diplomat

(Xinhua)    09:23, July 09, 2020

MOSCOW, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Moscow understands Beijing's position of not joining Russia-U.S. negotiations on nuclear disarmament, Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday.

"Each state has its own approach to arms control. Of course, China has the right to take the position it considers necessary. It is normal for a country to protect its national interests in the first place," Yermakov was quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency as saying.

It is unrealistic to expect China to join U.S.-Russia negotiations on nuclear arms reduction, given the huge gap between Chinese and U.S. nuclear arsenals in terms of quantity and sophistication, Fu Cong, director-general of the arms control department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said earlier in the day.

China's refusal to join the so-called trilateral negotiations doesn't mean that it is shying away from international nuclear disarmament efforts, Fu said, adding China has been a strong advocate for nuclear disarmament at the United Nations and the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York