China solicits public opinion on government inspection rules

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Justice has recently published draft rules on government inspections to solicit public opinions.

The draft rules clarify that the governments at or above the county level bear the duty to carry out government inspections.

The inspection targets include the ministries and agencies under the State Council, local governments and their departments, organizations with the function of managing public affairs, among others, according to the draft rules.

The government inspection aims to supervise the implementation of major decisions and plans of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, and check the major work of the governments at higher and corresponding levels, according to the draft rules.

Organizations and individuals can submit their feedback on the draft rules before July 31 via the official website of the ministry.