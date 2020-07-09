Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
Central gov't firmly supports office for safeguarding national security in HKSAR

(Xinhua)    09:20, July 09, 2020

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council on Wednesday voiced firm support for the office for safeguarding national security of the central people's government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The central government's office for safeguarding national security in the HKSAR was inaugurated in Hong Kong Wednesday morning.

"We extend warm congratulations on the inauguration of the national security office in Hong Kong and will fully support and cooperate with it to fulfill its duties and responsibilities," the Hong Kong and Macao affairs office said in a statement.

As an institution accredited by the central people's government to safeguard national security in the HKSAR, the office shoulders a lofty mission and important responsibilities to perform the mandate of overseeing, guiding, coordinating with, and providing support to the HKSAR in the performance of its duties for safeguarding national security and handling cases concerning offence endangering national security in accordance with the law under specific circumstances, the statement said.

The statement called on people from all walks of life in Hong Kong to fully support the work of the national security office, the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR and other national security bodies to jointly safeguard China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, and ensure the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

