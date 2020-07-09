BEIRUT, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Visiting U.S. Central Command chief Kenneth McKenzie stressed on Wednesday the importance of preserving Lebanon's security, stability and sovereignty.

Mckenzie made the remarks while meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace to discuss future ties between the two countries, a press release from the U.S. embassy in Lebanon said.

The one-day visit to Lebanon also included meetings with senior Lebanese political and defense leaders.

Meanwhile, over 200 Lebanese citizens gathered on the airport's road in protest against the visit of McKenzie, the National News Agency reported.

This has prompted the U.S. embassy in Lebanon to cancel its planned memorial of the marines who were killed in Beirut in the 1983 bombing.