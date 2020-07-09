China, Qatar hold video conference on fighting pandemic; COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia exceed 220,000

CAIRO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Qatari medical experts on Wednesday held a video conference to share experience and expertise in fighting COVID-19, as the pandemic sweeps the Gulf states and the entire Middle East region.

Health officials and experts from China and Qatar, including Zhong Nanshan, a renowned respiratory professor from China's Guangzhou Medical University, Zhou Jian, the Chinese ambassador to Qatar, and Saleh Ali Al-Marri, assistant minister of public health for health affairs, attended the conference.

The Chinese experts briefed Qatari counterparts on China's experience in COVID-19 prevention and treatment, as well as the implementation of coronavirus testing technologies.

The two sides also held in-depth exchanges of views on the issues that Qatar is most concerned about, including coronavirus prevention and control, test analysis, clinic care, vaccine development and social management.

Qatar's Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 608 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the Gulf state to 101,553.

The death toll rose to 138 and the total recoveries reached 96,107, the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia registered on Wednesday 3,036 new coronavirus cases, increasing the accumulated infections to 220,144.

The recoveries also rose to 158,050 with the reporting of 3,211 new recovered cases, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The kingdom also recorded 42 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,059.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 445 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 53,045.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said 568 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 42,282, according to the ministry.

It also confirmed one more death, pushing the country's death toll to 327.

Oman announced on Wednesday the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country exceeded 50,000, including over 32,000 recovered cases.

The Ministry of Health said that 1,210 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded, bringing the total number in the country to 50,207.

Nine new fatalities from the COVID-19 were reported, bringing the death toll to 233. The tally of recovered cases rose by 1,005 to 32,005.

Iran on Wednesday reported 2,691 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed infections in the country to 248,379, remaining the hardest-hit state in the Middle East.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said 153 people died overnight, raising the death toll over the virus to 12,084.

So far, 209,463 people have recovered and 3,309 are still in intense condition, she said.

Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 1,041 the same day, while the total cases climbed to 208,938, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 22 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,282, and 2,219 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 187,511 in Turkey.

Vaccination researches in Turkey continue on animal trials, the minister said, noting that the process has been successful. "I think that we can start clinical studies with the ministry of health in September or October."

Iraqi Health Ministry recorded 2,741 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 67,442.

The ministry also confirmed 94 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 2,779 in the country.

Morocco registered 164 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally of infections in the North African country to 14,771, the Ministry of Health said.

The death toll from the virus reached 242, and the number of cured patients has increased to 11,316.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Yemen's government-controlled provinces increased to 1,318, as 21 new cases were confirmed.

A shipment of COVID-19 protective equipment landed at Sanaa Airport on Wednesday, health authorities said.

The shipment, carrying 18 tons of supplies, was delivered by the United Nations Children's Fund to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the war-ravaged country.