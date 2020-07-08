China, Arab states call for community with a shared future amid anti-pandemic cooperation

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China and Arab states have called for awareness raising of the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and reached consensus on forging a China-Arab community with a shared future and a community of common health between them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint declaration on fighting COVID-19 with solidarity, released at the 9th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum held on Monday via video link, China lauded the measures taken by the Arab states to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the achievements accomplished, and appreciated their efforts, jointly with the World Health Organization (WHO), in implementing prevention measures and following the WHO guidance in accordance with international health regulations.

Arab states affirmed China's achievement in handling the epidemic, appreciated its open and transparent cooperative stance and the measures it took in accordance with the guidance of the WHO and international health regulations.

The Arab side thanked China for providing medical supplies to the Arab states, helping coordinate procurement of epidemic prevention supplies in China, dispatching medical expert teams, sharing experience via video conferences of epidemic prevention and control as well as disease diagnosis and treatment, and actively advancing anti-epidemic cooperation.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and Arab states have worked together, helped each other, shared information in a timely manner, taken decisive measures and conducted close cooperation, and the China-Arab traditional friendship and the China-Arab strategic partnership have been continuously deepened and lifted to a new level.

The two sides reached consensus on six fields as follows:

First, both attach great importance to solidarity and cooperation, calling for awareness raising of the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Second, they stress the importance of multilateralism, saying the global governance with the United Nations as its core should be enhanced and improved. They also voice support for the WHO's leading role in the global public health governance.

Third, the two sides agree to strengthen communication and coordination, and carry out exchanges and cooperation in pandemic prevention and control.

Fourth, they oppose discriminatory words and deeds against any country, region, nation and individual.

Fifth, the two sides agree to carry out cooperation against the pandemic within the health cooperation mechanism under the framework of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

Sixth, they encourage continuous cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road while preventing and controlling the pandemic.