China cracks down on porn livestreaming

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Tuesday made public seven cases of porn livestreaming cracked in the first half of the year during a nationwide crackdown targeting illegal livestreaming.

Police around the country have arrested 50 suspects involved in organizing or taking part in porn livestreaming, according to the National Office Against Pornography and Illegal Publications.

In one case cracked by police in Jiangxi Province, 17 suspects were arrested for using minors to stage obscene shows. The case is under investigation.

In three of the cases, companies involved in livestreaming vulgar content have been ordered to stop the illegal activities and pay fines.

The office said it will maintain the crackdown on illegal livestreaming.