China marks anniversary of resistance war against Japanese aggression

Cai Qi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPC, presides over a ceremony held to mark the 83rd anniversary of China's whole-of-nation resistance war against Japanese aggression at the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, capital of China, July 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony was held Tuesday in Beijing to mark the 83rd anniversary of China's whole-of-nation resistance war against Japanese aggression.

The Lugou Bridge Incident on July 7, 1937, is recognized as the start of Japan's full-scale invasion of China, and China's whole-of-nation resistance against it.

Tuesday's event was held near the bridge, at the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

It was presided over by Cai Qi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPC.

More than 200 people, including family members of military leaders and martyrs of the war, attended the ceremony.

People offered floral tributes and bowed to pay respects to those who died in fighting the Japanese aggression more than eight decades ago.