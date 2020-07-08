Disney to reopen theme parks in U.S. Florida this week despite pandemic

LOS ANGELES, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Disney said Tuesday that the company will continue the phased reopening of its theme parks in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday with a combination of measures to help reduce risks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening of Walt Disney World Resort will mark the first of Disney's theme parks in the United States to welcome back guests after being closed for months.

Disney closed its domestic parks and resorts in mid-March in response to the spread of the extremely contagious disease.

"As we continue the phased reopenings of our parks and resorts across the world, promoting health and safety for our guests, cast members, and the larger community is a responsibility we take very seriously," said Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel in a statement.

"From increased cleaning and disinfecting across our parks and resorts, to updated health and safety policies, we have reimagined the Disney experience so we can all enjoy the magic responsibly," Hymel added.

Disney urged guests to follow new safety instructions while visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

The company said that it will reduce capacity by letting fewer people enter its parks and all guests will be required to make advanced ticket purchases and reservations.

Park officials are also adjusting experiences to allow for physical distancing. This includes physical distancing in dining experiences, attractions, queues and other locations. Additionally, physical barriers have been installed in areas where physical distancing may be difficult to maintain, like cash registers.

Both cast members and guests ages two and older are required to wear a face covering unless swimming or when eating or drinking. Quick temperature checks are required for all guests at entry to the theme parks, according to the company.

Disney announced last month that the company will delay the phased reopening of its theme parks in Anaheim, California. The theme parks were scheduled to reopen on July 17, pending state and local government approvals.

The Disneyland Resort, which is home to two theme parks -- Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, is still awaiting California guidelines for reopening.

Florida and California are among a number of U.S. states that have seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Disney reopened Shanghai Disneyland in China on May 11 under a slew of health and safety measures, making it the first among six Disney theme parks worldwide to welcome visitors again since the outbreak of COVID-19.