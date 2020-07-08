Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
U.S. Mississippi's lieutenant governor tests positive for coronavirus

(Xinhua)    09:36, July 08, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann of southern U.S. state Mississippi has tested positive for the coronavirus, local media reported Tuesday.

The state's governor Tate Reeves said earlier Tuesday that he and his daughters tested negative for the virus.

Hosemann, a Republican, will follow State Health Department guidelines by self-quarantining and working at home, according to a report by The Hill.

Mississippi State House Speaker Philip Gunn announced on Sunday that he tested positive for the virus, along with another member of the Mississippi legislature, said the report.

As of Tuesday, 31,028 people have tested positive for the virus and 1,096 have died in the state, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

