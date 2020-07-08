Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
Chinese state councilor stresses emergency response for flood control

(Xinhua)    09:35, July 08, 2020

NANCHANG, July 7 (Xinhua) -- State Councilor Wang Yong has called for all-out efforts to strengthen detection and emergency responses in the battle against floods to ensure people's safety.

Wang, also head of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, made the remarks during his visit to several cities in east China's Jiangxi Province from Monday to Tuesday as he inspected work for flood control and disaster relief in the Yangtze River basin.

Noting that flood control work in the Yangtze River basin is in a grave state, Wang urged efforts to closely monitor the weather and flood conditions, and improve emergency responses to safely navigate the flood season.

Authorities should issue early warnings and transfer affected people timely, as well as implement rescue and relief work in an effective and orderly manner, Wang said.

