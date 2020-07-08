China adds nine new professions to official occupations list

Nine new professions, including blockchain engineering technician and Internet marketer have been recently added to China's official list of occupations.

A woman promotes her products via live-steaming. (Photo/Tu Min)

The latest professions in China include: blockchain engineering technician, blockchain application operator, urban management grid worker, internet marketer, information security tester, online learning service technician, community health assistant, elderly capacity evaluator and additive manufacturing equipment operator.

These new occupations were announced by China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security along with the State Administration of Market Regulation and National Bureau of Statistics on July 6.

The development and certification of new professions will play a leading role in promoting employment and entrepreneurship, noted the Deputy Director of the Department of Professional Capacity Building, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, Wang Xiaojun.

Wang added that some occupations may be labor-intensive; the rural migrant workers and the existing laid-off and unemployed can be employed through the timely transformation of professional posts.