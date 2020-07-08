Quiz: How has Xi encouraged Chinese students?

Candidates come to get familiar with their exam site in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 6, 2020. This year's gaokao, or the national college entrance exam starts on July 7. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China's national college entrance exam, or Gaokao, started Tuesday. This year, 10.71 million students will sit the annual exam, the largest organized event in China since the outbreak of COVID-19.

President Xi Jinping often encourages and supports the Chinese youth. But how? Take our test. Can you pass?

1. Xi encouraged young people to be loyal to the country and the people, learn the history of the nation, inherit Chinese culture, have national pride and cultural confidence, and closely link their ideals to the future of the motherland. The remarks were made in 2018, during Xi's inspection tour of_____?

Hint: It was the first university in China to disseminate and research Marxism.

President Xi Jinping shakes hands with teachers and students at Peking University (PKU) in Beijing, capital of China, May 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Answer: Peking University

2. High school students in _____ began to receive free education in 2015, according to a statement released after a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee chaired by its general secretary Xi Jinping in May, 2014.

Hint: This particular region is mainly inhabited by ethnic Uygur people

Students cheer for their coming-of-age ceremony at Bayi Middle School in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 7, 2013. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Answer: Xinjiang's southern regions

3. Students should strive to be a person of "pure heart, sound personality, and integrity," and "educated, compassionate and ready to take on responsibilities," Xi said during his visit to Beijing Bayi School in 2016. Why was the visit called a trip down the memory lane?

President Xi Jinping watches a football training session during an inspection visit to Beijing Bayi School, Sept. 9, 2016. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Answer: Xi attended Beijing Bayi School during his elementary and junior high school years.

4. Xi said he expected young people to "cherish the glorious youth, strive with pioneer spirit and contribute their wisdom and energy to the realization of _____". Xi made the remarks during a discussion with a group of outstanding young people from all walks of life in 2013.

President Xi Jinping talks with representatives of model youth before joining a discussion to mark the country's Youth Day at China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing, capital of China, May 4, 2013. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Answer: the Chinese dream

5. President Xi said that young people should study hard and absorb knowledge like a _____. He made the remarks on a visit to China University of Political Science and Law in May 2017.

Hint: Squeaky clean

President Xi Jinping attends a youth league activity with students of Civil, Commercial and Economic Law School while inspecting China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2017. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Answer: sponge