Anti-doping agency established in NW China's Gansu province

LANZHOU, China, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Gansu Anti-Doping Agency was established on Tuesday within the Administration of Sport of Gansu province.

Ding Huiru, deputy director of Administration of Sport of Gansu province, explained that doping control officers in Gansu province would continue to improve the accuracy, specialization and scientificity on anti-doping under the General Administration of Sport of China's instruction.

At the founding ceremony, CHINADA sent a congratulatory letter to Gansu Anti-Doping Agency. By now, over 20 anti-doping agencies have been established in many of China's provinces.

According to the 2019 CHINADA Annual Report, the total test number is 20,314 in 2019, including 10,319 by the General Administration of Sport of China within the plan and 9,995 by paid tests outside the plan.