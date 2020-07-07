Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
U.S. Oregon governor announces enhanced guidance on healthy childhood education amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Xinhua)    16:49, July 07, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Governor of the U.S. state of Oregon Kate Brown on Monday announced new measures to step up guidance for the reopening and ongoing operation of early learning and child care programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown said she will call a meeting of the Healthy Early Learners Council to advise her on safely reopening child care and school for Oregon kids up to eight years old and to facilitate them to get through the pandemic.

"Through the work of the Healthy Early Learners Council, we will help ensure the health and well-being of Oregon's young children returning to early learning and child care programs, as well as the dedicated professionals who serve them," said Brown.

The council will include elected officials, child care providers, early learning providers, public health experts, and parents, with a focus on ensuring that a wide and diverse range of community voices are represented, according to Brown's office.

The early childhood education sector, including early learning and child care programs, faces unique challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it hard for children and staff to maintain physical distancing and cope with the implications of wearing face coverings, Brown's office said.

