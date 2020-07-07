Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on remembering history, cherishing peace

(Xinhua)    15:17, July 07, 2020

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Tuesday marks the 83rd anniversary of the Lugou Bridge Incident on July 7, 1937, which is recognized as the start of Japan's full-scale invasion of China, and China's whole-of-nation resistance against Japanese aggression.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has on many occasions stressed remembering history and cherishing peace. The following are some highlights of his quotes.

-- War is like a mirror. Looking at it helps us better appreciate the value of peace.

-- The Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War were a decisive battle between justice and evil, between light and darkness, and between progress and reaction.

-- The Communist Party of China played a central role that was key to the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

-- The great spirit of resisting aggression is part of the precious cultural wealth of the Chinese people. It will always provide a strong impetus for the Chinese people to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and strive for national rejuvenation.

-- The Chinese and Japanese people should pass on their friendship from generation to generation, learn the lessons of history and look forward, to make joint contribution to world peace.

-- China is a staunch advocate and strong defender of world peace. The Chinese people will stay committed to the noble cause of peace and development of mankind.

