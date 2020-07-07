Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China confirms reception of data from high-resolution remote-sensing satellite

(Xinhua)    15:17, July 07, 2020

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on Tuesday confirmed that China has successfully received data from the newly launched high-resolution multi-mode imaging satellite.

The satellite, launched on July 3, is a civil-use optical remote-sensing satellite with a resolution up to the sub-meter level. According to the Aerospace Information Research Institute under the CAS, China's remote sensing satellite ground station in Beijing's Miyun District first tracked and received the downlink data on July 3.

The ground stations in Kashgar in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Sanya in Hainan Province, as well as the China Remote Sensing Satellite North Pole Ground Station, have also confirmed reception of the satellite data.

As of Monday, the remote sensing satellite ground stations have received 1,012 GB of data, which are being processed normally.

The satellite can provide high-precision remote-sensing image data for several industries including surveying and mapping, natural resources, emergency management, agriculture, ecological environment, residential construction and forestry.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York