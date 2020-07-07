Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Anshun-Liupanshui intercity railway prepared for opening

(Xinhua)    13:39, July 07, 2020

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2020 shows a railway bridge along the Anshun-Liupanshui railway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Anshun-Liupanshui intercity railway, with a designed speed of 250 km per hour, is being prepared for opening. The railway will shorten the travel time between Guiyang and Liupanshui from the current 3.5 hours to about 1 hour, and Liupanshui City will be fully connected with the national high-speed rail network. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)


