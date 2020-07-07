China-Arab community with shared future to enhance bilateral ties: Omani minister

MUSCAT, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The building of a China-Arab community with a shared future will enhance China-Arab relations, said Omani Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah on Monday.

He made the remark at the 9th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, held Monday via video link, and co-chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

During the meeting, the two sides released an action plan for the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum 2020-2022, which, the Omani minister said, will "lead to fruitful and direct results on the Arab and Chinese sides."

He spoke highly of China's stance on Arab issues, especially the Palestinian cause, and hailed the cooperation in various fields between the two countries, including investment and maintaining global peace.

Both countries have sincere desires to enhance bilateral relations and advance their mutual interests, he said.