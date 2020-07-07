Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hong Kong stocks surge for 3 trading days on improved business environment

(Xinhua)    10:12, July 07, 2020

HONG KONG, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong stocks have gained for three trading days in a row as buying and selling remained robust, pointing to improving investor confidence in Hong Kong business environment.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index surged 3.81 percent, or 966.04 points, to 26,339.16 points on Monday.

The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region took effect Tuesday and the market responded positively, experts said.

The turnover on Monday rose to 250 billion Hong Kong dollars (32.25 billion U.S. dollars), marking a new high in more than two years and showing strong momentum of the market, Yang Yuchuan with Prime China Securities said.

Observers said a better-than-expected mainland economy also made mainland and related markets more attractive to global funds.

Major stocks posted strong performance. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd rose over 2 percent to 353.4 Hong Kong dollars, and CK Asset Holdings Ltd went up over 3 percent to 49.2 Hong Kong dollars. Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd rose over 4 percent to 3.16 Hong Kong dollars.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York