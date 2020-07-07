Interview: HK residents' rights, interests guaranteed under national security law: scholar

HONG KONG, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) guarantees, rather than harms, the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents, said a renowned scholar in an interview with Xinhua.

The law only targets criminals endangering national security and does not affect law-abiding residents, Shiu Sin-por, former head of the then central policy unit of the HKSAR government, said, adding that Hong Kong residents will have a more peaceful life only after the national security loopholes are plugged.

Shiu refuted claims by some Western politicians and local opposition figures that the law will harm human rights, saying that those politicians, by smearing the law, are trying to stir up fear among the public and make Hong Kong residents misunderstand and resist the law.

Hong Kong residents currently enjoy more freedom of speech, press and publication, among others, compared to when Hong Kong had not returned to the motherland, Shiu said.

"According to the Law, the HKSAR will continue to protect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents written into the Basic Law and relevant international covenants," Shiu said. "The lawful rights and interests of Hong Kong residents will not be infringed upon."

Shiu pointed out that with the legislation by central authorities, the principle of "one country, two systems" will not be bent or distorted in practice.

The law stipulates that the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region assumes the primary responsibility of safeguarding national security, and the law enforcement and prosecution are mainly exercised by the Hong Kong Police Force and the Department of Justice of the HKSAR government.

"The arrangement shows that the central authorities are committed to the 'one country, two systems' principle and have trust in the HKSAR government to shoulder the constitutional responsibility," Shiu said.

Shiu said more efforts should be made to help Hong Kong residents understand their own country. "Some Hong Kong residents, in particular students, have been misguided by those who are anti-China and seek to destabilize Hong Kong, and they do not have a correct understanding on their own country."

The HKSAR should also enact laws on its own to safeguard national security at an early date, Shiu said.