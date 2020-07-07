SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 (Xinhua) -- At least eight people, including three children, were killed when two airplanes collided over Lake Coeur d'Alene in the U.S. state of Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) confirmed on Monday.

The sheriff's office confirmed one plane involved was a floatplane operated by Brooks Seaplanes, based in Coeur d'Alene, with five passengers and one pilot on board. The passengers included two adults and three children.

The collision took place at around 2:20 p.m. local time on Sunday. Two bodies were recovered from the scene and both planes were located by a sonar team in 127 feet (38.7 meters) of water.

A third victim was recovered from the lake floor using a remote-operated vehicle around midnight Sunday, according to a KCSO statement released Monday morning.

"Initial reports are, there were a total of eight passengers and crew on the two planes ... At this time it is believed there are no survivors," a news release said on Sunday.

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Ian Gregor told the press on Sunday that the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were investigating the collision.

NTSB also confirmed its participation in the investigation via a tweet Sunday night and identified the planes involved in the accident as a Cessna TU206G and a de Havilland DHC-2.