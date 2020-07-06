Two planes collide over northwestern U.S. lake, eight feared dead

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Eight people are believed to be dead after two planes collided over Coeur d'Alene Lake and then sank on Sunday in the northwestern U.S. state of Idaho.

The collision took place at around 2:20 p.m. local time (2120 GMT), according to a news release from Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Local authorities said two bodies were recovered from the scene, while six adults and children are still missing but are believed to be dead.

"Initial reports are, there were a total of 8 passengers and crew on the two planes, but that is still being verified. At this time it is believed there are no survivors," the news release said.

The KCSO said that both planes have been located by a sonar team in 127 feet (38.7 meters) of water.