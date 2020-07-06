Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Two planes collide over northwestern U.S. lake, eight feared dead

(Xinhua)    14:22, July 06, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Eight people are believed to be dead after two planes collided over Coeur d'Alene Lake and then sank on Sunday in the northwestern U.S. state of Idaho.

The collision took place at around 2:20 p.m. local time (2120 GMT), according to a news release from Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Local authorities said two bodies were recovered from the scene, while six adults and children are still missing but are believed to be dead.

"Initial reports are, there were a total of 8 passengers and crew on the two planes, but that is still being verified. At this time it is believed there are no survivors," the news release said.

The KCSO said that both planes have been located by a sonar team in 127 feet (38.7 meters) of water.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York