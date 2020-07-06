Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Shanghai holds exhibition on Chinese maritime firearms

(Xinhua)    09:41, July 06, 2020

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring cultural relics of Chinese maritime firearms opened at the China Maritime Museum in Shanghai on Sunday.

More than 130 pieces or sets of items collected by the museum were displayed at the event to mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the national maritime museum.

Some of the precious relics on display were from the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) and the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and some were showcased to the public for the first time, according to Li Xuemao, curator of the exhibition.

The special exhibition consists of five parts to show the historical features of China's maritime firearms and the development of the nation's maritime science and technology, according to the museum.

The exhibition runs until Oct. 25.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York