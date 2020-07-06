Shanghai holds exhibition on Chinese maritime firearms

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring cultural relics of Chinese maritime firearms opened at the China Maritime Museum in Shanghai on Sunday.

More than 130 pieces or sets of items collected by the museum were displayed at the event to mark the 10th anniversary of the opening of the national maritime museum.

Some of the precious relics on display were from the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) and the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and some were showcased to the public for the first time, according to Li Xuemao, curator of the exhibition.

The special exhibition consists of five parts to show the historical features of China's maritime firearms and the development of the nation's maritime science and technology, according to the museum.

The exhibition runs until Oct. 25.